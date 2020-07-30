GRDHD reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County up 4

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, July 30, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 22 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 2 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 4 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 2 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,534. Thirty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,534 confirmed cases in the district, 142 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,237 (81%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 30, 2020