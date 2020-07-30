Advertisement

GRDHD reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County up 4

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, July 30, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 22 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 2 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 4 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 2 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,534. Thirty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,534 confirmed cases in the district, 142 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,237 (81%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 30, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess68055115587
Hancock3732230
Henderson3002324364
McLean4135161
Ohio3482898256
Union5037130
Webster78612111
Total1,5341,2373314219

Latest News

National Politics

Stakes rise for virus talks as jobless aid lapses, GDP drops

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday’s brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.

National

Herman Cain dies at 74

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll record-breaking

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

Latest News

National Politics

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.

Coronavirus

Trump embraces doctors group's false claims, ignores experts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump does not back away from support for a controversial medical group.

National

Officials say COVID-19 still serious threat 6 months after WHO declared it public health concern

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump is calling on governors to reopen their states, but his coronavirus task force warns at least 21 states may need stronger restrictions.

Coronavirus

Father, son with COVID-19 forced into Hawaii isolation facility after breaking quarantine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KHNL Staff
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.

National

Father, son with COVID-19 detained at Hawaii facility after teen refused to isolate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.