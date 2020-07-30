GRDHD reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County up 4
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, July 30, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 22 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 2 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 4 in Ohio County, 2 in Union County, and 2 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,534. Thirty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,534 confirmed cases in the district, 142 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,237 (81%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. July 30, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|680
|551
|15
|58
|7
|Hancock
|37
|32
|2
|3
|0
|Henderson
|300
|232
|4
|36
|4
|McLean
|41
|35
|1
|6
|1
|Ohio
|348
|289
|8
|25
|6
|Union
|50
|37
|1
|3
|0
|Webster
|78
|61
|2
|11
|1
|Total
|1,534
|1,237
|33
|142
|19