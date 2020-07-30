KSP investigating fatal collision in Elkton

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is behind bars after striking a pedestrian.

On Wednesday Kentucky State Police responded to the accident in the 1100 block of Blue and Gray Park Road in the Elkton Community

Authorities say 42-year-old Billy Jo Faughn was driving southbound on Blue and Gray Park Road before striking 71-year old Sarah J. Barrow, she was flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.

Police arrested Faughn and charged him with murder, DUI first, and possession of Marijuana.

