Lincoln birthplace plans to renovate historic building

The Lincoln Memorial is seen in this general view, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park plans to begin renovations on a historic building next week. A statement from the National Park Service says the Knob Creek Tavern Rehabilitation Project includes installing new interpretive exhibits in the facility, which will reopen as a visitor’s center. The project is scheduled to begin Monday and take six to 12 months to complete.  Officials also plan to expand programs to include living history, nature walks and demonstrations of frontier life. The historic tavern and adjacent boyhood home unit will be closed during the renovations. The birthplace unit and nearby walking trails will remain open.

