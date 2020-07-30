Police charge DUI driver with murder

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) –

Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville was contacted by Todd County Dispatch at 3:22 p.m. on July 29, 2020, in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The collision occurred in the 1100 block of Blue and Gray Park Road in Elkton. Troopers say 42-year-old Billy Jo Faughn, of Hopkinsville was southbound on Blue and Gray Park Road, when for unknown reasons, he exited the eastbound shoulder of the roadway.

Faughn’s vehicle traveled several hundred feet before striking 71-year-old Sarah J. Barrow, who was standing near the garage at her residence. Faughn’s vehicle then struck an exterior wall of the residence, where the vehicle came to final rest. Sarah Barrow was flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville where she succumbed to her injuries.

Billy Jo Faughn was arrested and taken to the Todd County Detention Center, where he was charged with Murder; DUI 1st; and Possession of Marijuana.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Todd County Sheriff’s Department, Todd County EMS, AirEvac, and Wilson’s Towing.

