Advertisement

Police charge DUI driver with murder

KSP Investigating Fatal Collision in Elkton
Billy Jo Faughn
Billy Jo Faughn(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) –

Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville was contacted by Todd County Dispatch at 3:22 p.m. on July 29, 2020, in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The collision occurred in the 1100 block of Blue and Gray Park Road in Elkton. Troopers say 42-year-old Billy Jo Faughn, of Hopkinsville was southbound on Blue and Gray Park Road, when for unknown reasons, he exited the eastbound shoulder of the roadway.

Faughn’s vehicle traveled several hundred feet before striking 71-year-old Sarah J. Barrow, who was standing near the garage at her residence. Faughn’s vehicle then struck an exterior wall of the residence, where the vehicle came to final rest. Sarah Barrow was flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville where she succumbed to her injuries.

Billy Jo Faughn was arrested and taken to the Todd County Detention Center, where he was charged with Murder; DUI 1st; and Possession of Marijuana.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Todd County Sheriff’s Department, Todd County EMS, AirEvac, and Wilson’s Towing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP investigating fatal collision in Elkton

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Harrison Valk
KSP investigating fatal collision in Elkton, Hopkinsville man charged with murder

News

Police searching for missing Glasgow woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Glasgow Police Department needs the public’s help finding 35-year-old Tanya Santiago.

News

Crime Stoppers: $100,000 BG Jewelry Robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The entire safe and contents were removed. The safe contained several hundred pieces of antique jewelry with an estimated value well over $100,000

News

Bowling Green Independent School District revises back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Bowling Green Independent School District revises back to school plans

Latest News

News

EXPERIMENT: Germs that spread while wearing a mask vs not wearing one

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
While the CDC says wearing a mask in public helps slow the spread of COVID-19, some are still pushing back on the idea, so we tested out the scientific theory ourselves.

News

Warren County and Bowling Green City Schools release a joint statement on the reopening of schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green school board will meet Wednesday night and the Warren County School Board will meet Thursday night.

News

Christmas in July at Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Signature HealthCARE has had its doors closed to visitors for months so bringing them Christmas is just one way to cheer everyone up. The facility has also remained 100% COVID-19 free.

News

Allen County confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 212 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Christmas in July at Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Employees from 3A Composites deliver meals to frontline workers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
They took lunches to T.J. Sampson Urgent Care.