Police searching for missing Glasgow woman

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department needs the public’s help finding 35-year-old Tanya Santiago.

Authorities say she is a white female, standing at 5′4, with green eyes, brown hair, and has multiple tattoos on her body.

Officials say she was last seen on 07/24/2020 on West Washington Street in Glasgow and possibly left in a black Nissan pickup truck.

Police ask if you have any information on Santiago’s whereabouts please call the Glasgow Police at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

