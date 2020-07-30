Police searching for missing Glasgow woman
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department needs the public’s help finding 35-year-old Tanya Santiago.
Authorities say she is a white female, standing at 5′4, with green eyes, brown hair, and has multiple tattoos on her body.
Officials say she was last seen on 07/24/2020 on West Washington Street in Glasgow and possibly left in a black Nissan pickup truck.
Police ask if you have any information on Santiago’s whereabouts please call the Glasgow Police at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.