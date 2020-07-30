Advertisement

Retired Superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools receives statewide award

Dr. Benny Lile receives the 2020 Distinguished Service Award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Dr. Benny Lile, recently retired Superintendent of the Metcalfe County Schools, has been honored as the 2020 Distinguished Service Award Winner by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators at its annual leadership conference in Louisville.

The award, presented annually since 1973, is presented to a retiring school administrator who has advanced KASA’s mission, advocated for the welfare of children, successfully worked to move the district’s vision forward, and brought honor to the profession.

The blue-ribbon judging panel unanimously selected Dr. Lile as the recipient of the award.

“Benny Lile has been the kind of member any professional association would value,” said Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KASA’s executive director. “He has been an active leader, a willing contributor, a champion for the students we serve throughout Kentucky, and a presence that inspires through servant leadership.”

Dr. Benny Lile (middle) receives the 2020 Distinguished Service Award by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators
Dr. Lile, a graduate of Metcalfe County Schools, spent the last seven years of his 35-year career in education as superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools.

“Dr. Lile turned Metcalfe County Schools into a progressive and high functioning district focused on innovation and student success,” said Josh Hurt, Metcalfe County Schools new superintendent. “He has pushed us all to make sure our young Hornets have every option and every opportunity available.”

Dr. Lile’s award comes one year after Metcalfe County Schools Director of Instruction Jamie Howard was presented the KASA Administrator of the Year Award.

