Sheriff: Apparent road rage incident sparks fatal shooting

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say an apparent road rage incident has sparked a fatal shooting in southern Kentucky. Laurel County Sheriff John Root said in a statement that two drivers exchanged words following an alleged incident Wednesday afternoon along U.S. 25. Root says both vehicles pulled off the highway and one driver allegedly exited his vehicle leading to a confrontation that resulted in the other driver firing a gun multiple times. One driver died. The other wasn’t injured. Root said the investigation would be presented to a grand jury when it is completed.

