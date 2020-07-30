Advertisement

Shooting Victims Suing Alleged Shooter

Jeffrey W. Fields
Jeffrey W. Fields(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The nurse and guard who were shot and wounded by a patient at the Medical Center in Bowling Green last March are suing the patient for damages. The lawsuit says Jeffrey Fields fought with two guards when they tried to restrain him in the emergency room on March 18, 2020.

The suit says Fields grabbed one guard’s gun and shot at nurse Emily Roderick hitting her in the leg; the same bullet hitting guard Billy Pigue in the arm. Fields was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and menacing.

The lawsuit is asking for punitive and compensatory damages and any other relief to which Roderick and Pigue may be entitled.

