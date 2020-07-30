Showers and storms with heavy rain possible on Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cloudy skies are with the region today as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

With the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will not rise as much as highs will only be in the upper 70s to low-to-mid 80s across the region. Showers and storms are expected throughout the day, especially later this morning into the afternoon. With grounds already saturated from recent rainfall in addition to the heavy rainfall amounts expected out of this system, flash flooding is a concern for the entire viewing area. Have an action plan ready to execute in the event of a flash flood, especially if you live in a flood plain or low-lying area near a creek or stream.

More showers and storms are expected for Friday into the weekend. Coverage lessens by the first half of next week and we do look dry out by the middle of next week. Temperatures look to stay below average for the first week or so of August as highs will stay in the low-to-mid 80s. Not typical August weather in the Commonwealth, but it will still stay muggy!

7 DAY FORECAST

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. High 82. Low 70. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 69. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 82. Low 67. Winds S at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1999)

Record Low Today: 53 (1965)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 50 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Count: 39)

Pollen: Low (1.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.09″ (+0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 35.79″ (+5.77″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.