The mint gaming hall at Kentucky downs to open in early September

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky Downs is betting big with the opening of a new 30,000 square-foot historical horse racing gaming hall.

“This is very exciting that we have an expansion on to Kentucky Downs and the new property known as the mint gaming hall at Kentucky Downs. Allows an expansion of space which will have new machines the focal point of which will be the center bar. Probably the most exciting bar with big TV’s a lot of fun view of the stage area. The most exciting bar in this area,” said John Wholihan, Director of Marketing.

The mint gaming hall at Kentucky Downs will add more than 600 all-new historical horse racing terminals and other amenities. The expansion will also create new jobs.

“We expect dozens of jobs coming online every week over the next month probably upwards of about 75 jobs between now through the fall. We get the expansion happening in September and also the renovation in our expansion area,” said Wholihan.

The gaming hall is set to open in early September.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.