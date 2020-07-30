Advertisement

View from the Hill: WKU plans for COVID - 19 testing, contact tracing and quarantine

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

WKU is partnering with public health and Graves Gilbert Clinic to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Graves Gilbert is gonna be our center for physicians and for health care resources for campus.”

“If they are symptomatic there’s an entrance we will bring them in that keeps them separate from people coming in for other medical purposes similar to how the hospitals are set up now.”

Emergency manager David Oliver says once a case is suspected, contact tracing will begin almost immediately.

“We are going to be very rapidly, bringing public health in on any of these potential cases. They will do their due diligence as contact tracers and they will make the determination of who is potentially at risk and who fits guidelines to be quarantined or tested.”

With masks and social distance required on campus, Oliver says a positive case won’t necessarily mean a whole classroom has been exposed.

“In most cases if a professor tests positive or if a student in a class tests positive there should not be a contact if those rules are followed.”

Housing and Residence Life has a plan to relocate students who have either been exposed or tested positive.

“We have identified quarantine spaces and isolation spaces. Those are different. Quarantine is something you do for yourself when you’re not positive. Isolation being something you do when you have a positive case.”

“We’ve worked closely with food service to make sure that we have food delivery that we can bring to students who are in these spaces.”

In order to work the plan will require cooperation from students.

“We are working very hard to give them the opportunity to come back in person classes and they’ve got to help us. If they have these gatherings and other things away from campus, that come back to campus, gonna be really difficult for us to deal with. "

“We can’t outrun it, the vaccine is not around the corner kind of thing so we’ve got to figure out what do we do to continue living life kind of thing, along side of this.”

Graves Gilbert Clinic will provide testing on campus beginning Monday August third.

To find out more about WKU’s response to COVID-19 log onto https://www.wku.edu/healthyonthehill/

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shooting Victims Suing Alleged Shooter

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gene Birk
The nurse and guard who were shot and wounded by a patient at the Medical Center in Bowling Green last March are suing the patient for damages. The lawsuit says Jeffrey Fields fought with two guards when they tried to restrain him in the emergency room on March 18, 2020. The suit says Fields grabbed one guard’s gun and shot at nurse Emily Roderick hitting her in the leg; the same bullet hitting guard Billy Pigue in the arm. Fields was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and menacing.

News

The mint gaming hall at Kentucky downs to open in early September

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Kentucky Downs is betting big with the opening of a new 30,000 square-foot historical horse racing gaming hall.

News

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.

News

Businesses donate hygiene items on day four of ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Graves Gilbert also donated a check toward’s United Way’s book drive.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 659 COVID-19 cases Thursday, 7 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Retired Superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools receives statewide award

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Dr. Benny Lile, recently retired Superintendent of the Metcalfe County Schools, has been honored as the 2020 Distinguished Service Award Winner.

News

Former Barren County teacher arrested for sexually abusing victim again after getting out of jail

Updated: 6 hours ago
A former Barren County Middle School teacher previously indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts related to sexually abusing a student has been arrested again for allegedly having sexual intercourse with the victim.

News

A Russell County accident claims a life Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A Russell County accident claims a life Wednesday

News

Pediatrician addresses decline in vaccinations

Updated: 6 hours ago
Decline in Childhood Vaccinations

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County up 4

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Thursday, July 30, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases