Advertisement

WATCH - July Ends Unsettled!

Flash Flood Watch until 7am Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Very muggy air will lead to more showers and storms as we round out the week and the month of July! Some storms could dump a lot of rain in a short period of time, with localized flooding possible into Friday morning.

More waves of low pressure will continue moving through the region over the next several days. This will lead to more rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall possible at times, especially Saturday. If you’re making plans for the weekend, it appears we may get by with just an isolated late-day thundershower Sunday. We stay unsettled through Tuesday before somewhat drier air builds into the region. Highs stay below seasonal norms in the 80s with overnight lows cooler, dropping into the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms. High 85, Low 69, winds W-7

SATURDAY: Numerous Showers & T/Storms. High 82, Low 67, winds W-7

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 83, Low 65, winds SW-9

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 88

Thursday’s Low: 76

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 103 (1999)

Record Low: 53 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.48″ (+0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 36.18″ (+6.06″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Pollen: Low (3.4 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Showers and storms with heavy rain possible on Thursday!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers and storms take over the region as cooler temperatures take over.

Forecast

WATCH - A Stormy Thursday on Tap!

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall likely for Thursday

Weather

Muggy air with isolated showers and storms possible today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat moves in today temporarily as the muggy conditions continue!

Forecast

WATCH - Flash Flood Potential Through Late Week!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
More locally heavy rainfall possible over the next several days.

Latest News

Weather

Storm chances increase while temperatures decrease!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Download the WBKO First Alert weather app so you know when the showers and storms arrive!

Forecast

WATCH - Temps Fall, Rain Chances Rise

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Rain chances ramp up as we head toward mid-week

Weather

An unsettled weather pattern returns this week!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Isolated showers and storms are possible today, but more storms are in the forecast later this week!

Weather

WATCH - 90's Stick Around Into Monday

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Scattered Storms Develop Into Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered storms to develop again as we head into Sunday.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.