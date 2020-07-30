WATCH - July Ends Unsettled!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Very muggy air will lead to more showers and storms as we round out the week and the month of July! Some storms could dump a lot of rain in a short period of time, with localized flooding possible into Friday morning.

More waves of low pressure will continue moving through the region over the next several days. This will lead to more rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall possible at times, especially Saturday. If you’re making plans for the weekend, it appears we may get by with just an isolated late-day thundershower Sunday. We stay unsettled through Tuesday before somewhat drier air builds into the region. Highs stay below seasonal norms in the 80s with overnight lows cooler, dropping into the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms. High 85, Low 69, winds W-7

SATURDAY: Numerous Showers & T/Storms. High 82, Low 67, winds W-7

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 83, Low 65, winds SW-9

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 88

Thursday’s Low: 76

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 103 (1999)

Record Low: 53 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.48″ (+0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 36.18″ (+6.06″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 32 / Small Particulate Count: 36)

Pollen: Low (3.4 for Grass)

Mold: Low

