Gov. Beshear reports 659 COVID-19 cases Thursday, 7 deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear reported 659 cases of COVID-19 Thursday bringing the total to 29,386. The positivity rate was 5.66 percent, down from Wednesday. The governor reported seven deaths. Among the deaths were an 81-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 63-year-old woman from Simpson County and a 70-year-old woman from Warren County.

The governor said among the new cases were 22 children under the age of five. There were 587 Kentuckians currently in the hospital with 110 in the ICU.

Among the counties with double digit new cases to report were Warren with 22 and Barren with 12.

Dr. Steven Stack discussed some long-term effects of COVID-19 that have been observed. Children could experience multi-system inflammatory disorder, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, low blood pressure/shock and heart damage. He said one in five young adults still have symptoms 14-21 days after a COVID diagnosis. With severe cases, recovery can take six weeks or longer. There were blood clotting disorders reported such as stroke and pulmonary embolisms, etc.

Adults 50 years of age and older were twice as likely to still have symptoms 14-21 days after diagnosis. Ninety-seven percent of COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky are in this age group.

Dr. Stack said lung damage can occur at any age with severe pneumonia, irreversible damage and scarring.

