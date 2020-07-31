Advertisement

Chief Hawkins retirement party

chief Doug Hawkins party
chief Doug Hawkins party(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A big lunch was held to honor and celebrate chief Doug Hawkins 30 plus years of service with the Bowling Green police department.

Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement all came out to show their love and support making it a memorable day for chief Hawkins.

“You know the group of folks that organized this that are going to show up today they have always supported me. This is just another day that they have been there for me they have supported me throughout my career both as a police officer and certainly as chief. I can’t thank them enough. My success is directly related to the other folks in the police department. I could not have done any of this without their help and so I am honored that they are here I am thankful that they are here and I appreciate them coming out on what has turned out to be a really warm day,” said Hawkins.

As Chief Hawkins celebrated his last day he offers a word of wisdom to the next chief.

“Be humble, there is a lot of challenges along the way there will be mistakes made. Be humble and continue to serve the community and I think that will serve anybody to include the new chief,” said Hawkins.

Mike Delaney says because of Chief Hawkins’s leadership he is prepared to take on his role as the next chief.

“Chief Hawkins has always been a great leader and he has taught not only me but everyone in the department about leadership and how to treat the community and how to have a servant’s heart so he has been a great leader and a great mentor,” Delaney.

Tomorrow a meet and greet will be held with the Bowling Green police department’s new chief Mike Delaney at 6:30 at the Garvin house in Bowling Green.

