Following unsolicited seeds from China, now some are randomly receiving masks

Unsolicited masks sent from China(Melanie Burton)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After reports of people receiving unsolicited seeds from China, some are now receiving masks.

One woman in Adair County, Melanie Burton, said she was got a package in the mail Tuesday with Chinese postage. After opening it, she found masks inside that she never ordered, and the package said it was a scarf.

Another 13 News viewer also sent us an image and said they received unsolicited masks sent to their home.

The packaging and postage are similar to what the seeds were in.

Meanwhile, after seeing the reports on the seeds, Burton says she got nervous that she could have been targeted.

“It has my name, my address, it even has my phone number on there. That made me a little bit nervous. I checked all my accounts to make sure nothing had been hacked,” said Burton.

Burton made a post on Facebook about her mysterious shipment, and another woman commented on a picture of masks she received from China as well.

“If you look there are serial numbers on them, I don’t know if you can see that, but the serial numbers on my masks matched the serial numbers on the masks she got too,” explained Burton.

Adair County officials have acknowledged several similar reports in their area. The sheriff says is suggesting to handle them as little as possible and throw them away. Officials even recommend putting them back in the package they came in, double bag them and throw them away.

“Well I saw all these posts about the seeds, so actually I sorta thought maybe I had gotten the seed. When I opened it and saw the mask, that made me even more nervous because of the virus.”

The USDA investigating the foreign seeds believe it’s part of a marketing scam.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

