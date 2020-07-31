Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 778 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“The health and the lives of people around you, our economy and how fast we can build it back, and our ability to get our kids in school depend on you. Let’s beat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. July 31, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 30,151 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 778 of which were newly reported Friday. Twenty-three of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day. But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU,” said Gov. Beshear.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 735 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 75-year-old man from Fayette County; an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Perry County; and an 80-year-old woman from Taylor County.

“Sadly, we are also reporting four new deaths,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentucky, we know what it takes. Let’s mask up.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 629,706 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.43%. At least 7,481 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Contact Tracing Update

Yesterday, Mark Carter, executive policy advisor at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, updated Kentuckians on contact tracing and tracking across the commonwealth, an effort that Carter leads. To learn more, read yesterday’s full release.

COVID-19 Long-Term Side Effects Update

Yesterday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, provided an update on the known long-term side effects of COVID-19. To learn more, read yesterday’s full release.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Following unsolicited seeds from China, now some are randomly receiving masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After reports of people receiving unsolicited seeds from China, some are now receiving masks, including a woman in Adair County.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Summer Shade woman arrested after axe handle assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on July 25 after she allegedly assaulted two other women with an axe handle.

Latest News

News

Orchestra Kentucky celebrates 20th anniversary with Giving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Orchestra Kentucky celebrates 20th anniversary with Giving Day

News

Oliver Twisted Bike Trail in Scottsville vandalized, officials seek info

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Several trails features and signs along Twisted Oliver Trail were vandalized last week.

News

Unsolicited foreign seeds likely marketing scam, Ky Ag commissioner provides update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles updates state regarding the unsolicited foreign seeds sent to people.

News

Simpson County man charged in sex abuse arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
All the charges are involving a victim under the age of 12.

News

Join the community in welcoming Bowling Green’s new Chief of Police, Mike Delaney

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Meet and Greet for Chief Delaney.

Weather

Things stay wet to end the work week!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms are expected later today.