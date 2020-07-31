Advertisement

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Jeff Corder

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Every day hero’s like Jeff Corder are something special. Jeff has served the Bowling Green community as an EMS first responder and now as an ER nurse at the Medical Center.

“You see people whether it be with EMS or in the ER that you know are not always at the best point in their life and just being able to make a difference whether it’s trying to help them if they are sick or hurt or just holding the hand of a family member while they are dealing with a family emergency you just kind of see all aspects of that,” said Jeff Corder, hero.

Whether it’s holding a hand of a patient or being there for family members during emergency situations, not only does Jeff help those in the ER he also helps train new nurses and works with students.

"With his background in EMS he has kind of been like a mentor to many people he helps out with students from the university around as well as he helps train new registered nurse graduates and he has been doing that for a few years now," said Seth Wilson, Jeff's supervisor at The Medical Center.

While normally Jeff works with patient care in the ER his role recently changed due to COVID-19 but Jeff has made the most of it.

“I guess up until March I was still doing patient care and I have kind of stepped out of the role of patient care into more of a supportive role in the ER. Just to kind of minimize my exposure to possible COVID patients with my compromised immune system so you know again this is taking and just looking at being able to do work outside of that patient interactions and still benefit those patients,” added Corder.

Jeff also had to face a medical uphill battle himself but when he went into surgery months ago he was surrounded by co-workers, friends, and family who were full of love and support.

“I was diagnosed in January with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and so I had a biopsy and port placement. I guess prior to surgery there was probably about 70 I guess of my coworkers and family and friends that kind of came up to pray around me and just kind of be there for support which again is a little overwhelming and you know it just meant the world to me and my family,” added Corder.

Despite fighting his own battle he continues to help others get through theirs.

“He is the type of individual that most of us strive to be, extremely compassionate and caring and not only in a nursing aspect but in his everyday personal life he is the kind of guy not to sound cliche but he will give you the shirt off his back, that is one of the best ways to describe him. He just will put himself on hold and help build up the community or people in need,” added Wilson.

For his service to the Bowling Green community, we honor Jeff Corder as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Melinda Thompson

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For her selfless act and giving back to her community, we honor Melinda as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

News

WEHS names new principal

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
Jonathan Vincent has been announced as the new principal of Warren East High School.

News

Stuff the Bus Foundation and Wendy’s to donate masks to local schools

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
With new challenges facing school systems due to COVID-19, they wanted to help with the health and safety of students.

Hometown Hero

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Angie Swift.

Latest News

Hometown Hero

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Stacey Bishop

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For her willingness to help others in a time of need and giving heart we honor Stacey as this weeks Hughes and Coleman Hometown hero

News

City of Bowling Green unsure of when certain outdoor water facilities will open

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT
They say these locations are treated as a “pool deck” & come with regulations that cannot be met.

News

Warren County Public Schools says there is still time to fill out the Parent Input Form regarding the upcoming school year.

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
Warren County Public Schools encouraging parent with children in the district to fill out the Parent Input Form

News

Anchored Christian Academy and Bowling Green Christian Academy to become Legacy Christian Academy

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Marisa Williams
Anchored Christian Academy and Bowling Green Christian Academy will combine to become Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green

News

SOLD OUT: Tickets are sold out for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
This year’s dream home is built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green.

Hometown Hero

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Michelle Bruce Lear

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
For her giving heart, we honor Michelle as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.