BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grab your lawn chairs, you are invited to a community Meet & Greet with Bowling Green’s new Chief of Police, Mike Delaney.

Time: Saturday, August first at 6:30 PM

Location: The Garvin House, 221 Fort Webb Drive, Bowling Green, Ky 42101

