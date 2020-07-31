Oliver Twisted Bike Trail in Scottsville vandalized, officials seek info

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Barren River Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, several trails features and signs along Twisted Oliver Trail were vandalized last week.

Officials say they were also multiple items placed across the trail which created safety hazards for mountain bikers.

What was vandalized will be repaired and replaced soon, Army Corps of Engineers said.

If you have any information regarding this vandalism, please contact the office or call the Corps Watch National Hotline (270) 646-2055.

