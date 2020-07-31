Advertisement

Pulaski County Motorcycle Fatal

Motorcyclist hits street sign and is killed
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(SOMERSET, Ky. WBKO)

The Kentucky State Police-London Post responded to a single vehicle collision on the Old Cumberland Parkway at 9:51 p.m. Thursday July 29, 2020.

The initial investigation shows a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by George Cagle, 67 years old of Lexington, was traveling west on Old Cumberland Parkway, when he lost control, and struck a road sign head-on.

As a result of the collision, Cagle was air lifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he died as a result of the injuries he sustained. Cagle’s passenger, Rhonda Sturgill, 56 years old of London, was also air lifted to the UK Medical Center with significant injuries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

