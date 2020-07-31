Advertisement

Simpson County man charged in sex abuse arrest

Hamby is in the Simpson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.(Simpson County Detention Center)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Michael Hamby on six counts of sodomy and four counts of sexual abuse. All the charges are involving a victim under the age of 12.

The investigation was opened on July 20, 2020 and an arrest warrant was issued.

Hamby is in the Simpson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

