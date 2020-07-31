Summer Shade woman arrested after axe handle assault

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman on July 25 after she allegedly assaulted two other women with an axe handle.

Just after 7 p.m., the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an assault that happened at an address on Froedge Dubree Road in the Summer Shade community.

MCSO said preliminary information revealed that Haley M. Hunt arrived at the home and became involved in a brief verbal altercation with two women. The verbal altercation then escalated, and Hunt then allegedly assaulted the women with a wooden axe handle, causing both physical injuries. MCSO said one of the female victims sought medical attention, the other did not.

On Wednesday, July 29, MCSO executed an arrest warrant on Hunt. She was charged with two counts of assault, 2nd degree.

