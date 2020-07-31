Advertisement

Things stay wet to end the work week!

Mostly cloudy skies otherwise with temps below average.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things are drying out this morning, but we expect more showers and storms later today!

Scattered showers and storms will return to the region later this morning after 9 a.m. and will last throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could contain very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flash flooding. It’s very important to have a weather safety plan in the event of a flash flood, especially if you live in a flood plain or near a creek or stream bed. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid-to-lower 80s during the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

More scattered showers and storms are expected for Saturday, but chances will decrease Sunday into early next week. By the middle of next week, drier and more comfortable air is expected to move in! Temperatures will remain below average in the mid-to-lower 80s.

Dog walking forecast for Bowling Green
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 85. Low 69. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 82. Low 67. Winds W at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. HIgh 83. Low 65. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1931, 1921)

Record Low Today: 53 (1965)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

Pollen: Low (2.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 76

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.49″

Monthly Precip: 4.58″ (+0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 36.28″ (+6.16″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

