Advertisement

United Way partners donate flowers for Week of Caring

By Ashton Jones
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In another act of kindness for ‘Week of Caring,’ in association with United Way, Scott, Murphey & Daniel Construction brought flower bouquets to Chandler Memory Care on Campbell Lane.

Riverbend blooms donated the flowers to the construction company, and volunteers put together the vibrant blooms for residents, all of whom have not seen their families in months. This care facility was especially important to Special Project Manager of Scott, Murphey & Daniel Construction, Matt Zoellner.

”We chose this site because it’s a little bit dear to my heart. My mom was here, and she died in May during this pandemic. We couldn’t visit her, so this was kind of heartfelt to be able to come over here and bring flowers to all these people,” Zoellner said.

Chandler Memory Care employees gave out the bouquets individually to keep the elderly residents safe.

The accounting firm BKD, LLP also participated in donating flowers to local assisted living facility Village Manor.

The company donated over 40 bouquets of flowers to residents. Each bouquet came with a note that read, “we just wanted to brighten your day.”

BKD partner Ann Puckett helped send the flowers on their way. She said there is more to it than just flowers.

“The idea is to thank our healthcare workers, to try to reach out to folks who don’t necessarily have as much opportunity to do things like this and to see people, and maybe their family can’t visit,” she elaborated.

Puckett said she hopes the flowers send the message that “we can all have brightness in our day.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKU Chinese Flagship announces federal funding renewal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The renewed four-year grant provides funding to create programming and provide scholarships for students.

News

United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ wraps up on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Cook
Usually United Way hosts and ’Day of Caring."

United Way's 'Week of Caring' wraps up on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Chief Hawkins retirement party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A big lunch was held to honor and celebrate chief Doug Hawkins 30 plus years of service with the Bowling Green police department.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Following unsolicited seeds from China, now some are randomly receiving masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
After reports of people receiving unsolicited seeds from China, some are now receiving masks, including a woman in Adair County.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 778 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s battle against the coronavirus.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago