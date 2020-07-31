United Way partners donate flowers for Week of Caring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In another act of kindness for ‘Week of Caring,’ in association with United Way, Scott, Murphey & Daniel Construction brought flower bouquets to Chandler Memory Care on Campbell Lane.

Riverbend blooms donated the flowers to the construction company, and volunteers put together the vibrant blooms for residents, all of whom have not seen their families in months. This care facility was especially important to Special Project Manager of Scott, Murphey & Daniel Construction, Matt Zoellner.

”We chose this site because it’s a little bit dear to my heart. My mom was here, and she died in May during this pandemic. We couldn’t visit her, so this was kind of heartfelt to be able to come over here and bring flowers to all these people,” Zoellner said.

Chandler Memory Care employees gave out the bouquets individually to keep the elderly residents safe.

The accounting firm BKD, LLP also participated in donating flowers to local assisted living facility Village Manor.

The company donated over 40 bouquets of flowers to residents. Each bouquet came with a note that read, “we just wanted to brighten your day.”

BKD partner Ann Puckett helped send the flowers on their way. She said there is more to it than just flowers.

“The idea is to thank our healthcare workers, to try to reach out to folks who don’t necessarily have as much opportunity to do things like this and to see people, and maybe their family can’t visit,” she elaborated.

Puckett said she hopes the flowers send the message that “we can all have brightness in our day.”

