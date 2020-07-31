United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ wraps up on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday marked the last official day of United Way’s ‘Week of caring.’

The week kicked off on Monday with companies like U.S. Bank and Logan Aluminum filling backpacks and administrator appreciation bags.

On Tuesday Trace Die Cast wrote letters to health care workers. Wednesday English Lucas Priest and Owsley delivered meals to non-profits, WBKO provided sweet treats to first responders, and 3A Composites delivered meals to front-line workers.

On Thursday, Parker Lord held a hygiene, book, and sock drive, and Graves Gilbert donated $250 to United Way’s book drive.

13 news was able to catch up with Stacey Hughes, United Way’s Chairperson of the Board on Friday to talk about how the week went

“We’re doing all kinds of different things. You had to do it a little different this year,” Hughes said.

Usually United Way hosts and ’Day of Caring,’ but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to stretch it out a whole week to help keep people distanced.

“It was a little more difficult for United Way and all the companies involved to actually do face to face contact like we normally do on the day of caring,” Hughes explained.

The service projects this year were somewhat different as well. They put a focus on kindergarten readiness and chose projects surrounding the pandemic such as writing thank-you notes to front-line workers.

“We want you to know that we’re here and we support you,” Hughes said.

Overall, the nearly 40 partnering companies were receptive to the changes this year, making the event a success.

“We’ve gotta get out there and show people that we truly care and United Way does that every day, but United Way does that especially this week,” Hughes said.

One of their last stops on Friday was to deliver backpacks full of supplies at Emmanuel Preschool and Daycare in Bowling Green, for children preparing to start Kindergarten.

“These kids are going to be extremely thrilled when they get these backpacks. All the good items they have in it: the puzzles, the coloring books, everything educational wise to help them.” Jennifer Davis said. Davis is the director of the daycare.

Employees of various companies in the area worked all week to put together 800 backpacks for children around the community.

“To know that people do still care and especially in the time of COVID right now, we’re really blessed and thankful that they have reached out to us and thought about us,” Davis said.

