Advertisement

Unsolicited foreign seeds likely marketing scam, Ky Ag commissioner provides update

Unsolicited foreign seeds
Unsolicited foreign seeds(Kentucky Department of Agriculture)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBKO) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles has created a portal for information regarding the unsolicited foreign seeds sent to people.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is currently investigating what the seeds are, and has not received any information to suggest this is anything more than a marketing scam.

“USDA has not indicated that these seeds are dangerous. However, if you have received unsolicited foreign seeds, it is important that you do not plant,” said the Kentucky Agriculture Department.

If you have already planted the seeds, the USDA is working on a protocol for this situation, and as of Thursday they indicated further guidance is being developed to address the plant and the surrounding soil.

Anyone from Kentucky who received the seeds, put the seeds and any original packaging, including the mailing label, in an airtight bag and send it to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ). Out of an abundance of caution, KDA suggests the sender use gloves when handling the seeds. Please mail the package to the following address:

USDA-APHIS PPQ

P.O. Box 475

Hebron, Kentucky 41048

In addition, please complete an “Unsolicited Foreign Seed Form” to send with the seeds to USDA-APHIS. If you live outside of Kentucky, please contact your own state agriculture department.

For more information on the unsolicited foreign seeds, go the KDA’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oliver Twisted Bike Trail in Scottsville vandalized, officials seek info

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Several trails features and signs along Twisted Oliver Trail were vandalized last week.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Simpson County man charged in sex abuse arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
All the charges are involving a victim under the age of 12.

News

Join the community in welcoming Bowling Green’s new Chief of Police, Mike Delaney

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Meet and Greet for Chief Delaney.

Latest News

Weather

Things stay wet to end the work week!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms are expected later today.

Good News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.

News

WATCH - More scattered showers and storms today!

Updated: 6 hours ago
A quiet start with cloudy skies, but more scattered showers and storms are expected later today.

News

Fatal motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police-London Post say their initial investigation shows a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by George Cagle, 67 years old of Lexington, was traveling west on Old Cumberland Parkway, when he lost control, and struck a road sign head-on.

News

Warren County Public Schools vote to delay school until August 24

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Warren County Public Schools, with the Board of Education and recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear, voted Thursday night to approve the start date of August 24, 2020 for virtual and in-person classes, 5-0.