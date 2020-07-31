Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools vote to delay school until August 24

Warren County Public Schools vote to delay school until August 24
Warren County Public Schools vote to delay school until August 24(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools, with the Board of Education and recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear, voted Thursday night to approve the start date of August 24, 2020 for virtual and in-person classes, 5-0.

Superintendent of WCPS Rob Clayton says the intent is to start school back on August 24, and plan to use both in-person and hybrid forms of teaching to allow school to resume.

“It has been nearly four months since schools across the Commonwealth closed their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I can speak for our entire staff when I say that we are eagerly anticipating the return of our students. Of course, this comes with many challenges as we work to navigate best practices and adhere to all state and federal guidelines. Safety has always been the top priority of WCPS, and that commitment will not change as we transition into our new normal, which we are labeling “Better than Normal,” said Clayton.

Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Clayton said to date they have received 85% of ‘Intent Form’ responses to the upcoming year. Parents were given the option in early July to either send their child to school in-person or choose a virtual option. Clayton said with not knowing the responses of the other students hinders their ability to plan accordingly.

“We can’t officially begin planning until we know where the vast majority of our students are going to land, whether that be in-person or the virtual academy. And what that does is challenge our principals. As of July 30 our schools have not been able to assign out staff with confidence,” said Clayton.

To fill out the intent form for your child, click here.

School Reopening Plans for schools in the Warren County Public School district.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shooting Victims Suing Alleged Shooter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The nurse and guard who were shot and wounded by a patient at the Medical Center in Bowling Green last March are suing the patient for damages. The lawsuit says Jeffrey Fields fought with two guards when they tried to restrain him in the emergency room on March 18, 2020. The suit says Fields grabbed one guard’s gun and shot at nurse Emily Roderick hitting her in the leg; the same bullet hitting guard Billy Pigue in the arm. Fields was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and menacing.

News

The mint gaming hall at Kentucky downs to open in early September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Kentucky Downs is betting big with the opening of a new 30,000 square-foot historical horse racing gaming hall.

News

View from the Hill: WKU plans for COVID - 19 testing, contact tracing and quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKU is partnering with public health and Graves Gilbert Clinic to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

1 in 5 Kentucky children struggle with hunger, national program ships meals to children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Child hunger continues, if not getting worse throughout the pandemic. One in five children in Kentucky struggle with hunger.

Latest News

News

Businesses donate hygiene items on day four of ‘Week of Caring’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Graves Gilbert also donated a check toward’s United Way’s book drive.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 659 COVID-19 cases Thursday, 7 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Retired Superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools receives statewide award

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Dr. Benny Lile, recently retired Superintendent of the Metcalfe County Schools, has been honored as the 2020 Distinguished Service Award Winner.

News

Former Barren County teacher arrested for sexually abusing victim again after getting out of jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
A former Barren County Middle School teacher previously indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts related to sexually abusing a student has been arrested again for allegedly having sexual intercourse with the victim.

News

A Russell County accident claims a life Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A Russell County accident claims a life Wednesday

News

Pediatrician addresses decline in vaccinations

Updated: 8 hours ago
Decline in Childhood Vaccinations