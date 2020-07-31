Warren County Public Schools vote to delay school until August 24

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools, with the Board of Education and recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear, voted Thursday night to approve the start date of August 24, 2020 for virtual and in-person classes, 5-0.

Superintendent of WCPS Rob Clayton says the intent is to start school back on August 24, and plan to use both in-person and hybrid forms of teaching to allow school to resume.

“It has been nearly four months since schools across the Commonwealth closed their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I can speak for our entire staff when I say that we are eagerly anticipating the return of our students. Of course, this comes with many challenges as we work to navigate best practices and adhere to all state and federal guidelines. Safety has always been the top priority of WCPS, and that commitment will not change as we transition into our new normal, which we are labeling “Better than Normal,” said Clayton.

Clayton said to date they have received 85% of ‘Intent Form’ responses to the upcoming year. Parents were given the option in early July to either send their child to school in-person or choose a virtual option. Clayton said with not knowing the responses of the other students hinders their ability to plan accordingly.

“We can’t officially begin planning until we know where the vast majority of our students are going to land, whether that be in-person or the virtual academy. And what that does is challenge our principals. As of July 30 our schools have not been able to assign out staff with confidence,” said Clayton.

