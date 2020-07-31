WATCH - More Showers and Storms This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought more heavy rain and thunder to our area, with the unsettled weather persisting into the weekend. Expect numerous showers and storms once again for the first day of August Saturday, with more locally heavy rain possible. Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days with more sunshine and just a small shot at an isolated thundershower late day. Highs will reach the lower 80s both weekend days.

Next week starts unsettled with storm chances still on the board for Monday and Tuesday. However, it looks like drier air will finally win the battle by mid-week! This gives us a break in the rains along with cooler, more comfortable overnight readings. Daytime highs will stay in the 80s through at least next Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Numerous Showers & T/Storms. High 82, Low 67, winds SW-13

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 83, Low 65, winds W-7

MONDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms Possible. High 85, Low 65, winds SW-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 88

Friday’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 102 (1931)

Record Low: 53 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 4.64″ (+0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 36.18″ (+6.11″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Count: 25)

Pollen: Low (2.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.