We have the dates, what’s next?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the Kentucky High School Athletic Association announcing an official start date for the fall sports season, athletic directors must now figure out what the season will look like.

“Our plate’s full all of a sudden, which is a good thing,” said Greg Howard, Logan County’s Athletic Director, and 4th Region Rep. “Now the work begins for administrators and athletic administrators trying to make sure all of this is up to par.”

The later start date has caused teams to make adjustments to their original schedule, wiping out any competitions for the month of August. Warren East Co-AD Brandon Combs said he’s been able to work with other AD’s to rearrange the fall sports schedule with relative ease.

“What we’ve done here in the past two to three days, as far as scheduling has been awesome,” Combs said. “Everyone’s been very cooperative.”

As far as those who will be attending the games, schools are looking into alternative, paperless ticket options such as selling tickets online.

Howard said he’s looking into whether or not the Logan County community can handle online ticketing. Brandon Combs, the Co-AD for Warren East said it’s important all the schools that make up the 4th Region are on the same page when it comes to how ticket sales are done.

“It’s definitely going to look different, to say the least, Combs said. “We’re going to have to continue to adapt and conform and do what’s best for all of us.”

Venues will also have limited seating this fall season. Guideline pertaining to seat and venue capacity will come out in the next few weeks.

The loss of fans at games will effect sports revenue for schools. Going forward into the season, teams are looking into ways to help reduce some of those potential losses.

Howard said Logan County is looking into sell online stream of his school’s sporting events.

“All of a sudden there’s a huge market out there and a lot of competition,” Howard said.

Combs said online stream for games is something that grown the past few years and is an option Warren East will have to explore.

“It’s going to a platform and a way for parents and grandparents, family members who ordinarily would be able to come out, maybe for health reasons they can’t right now. So they want an opportunity to watch their sons, daughters, grandchildren play.”

From scheduling to ticket sales, and stadium compacity, AD’s will be faced with plenty of challenges in the upcoming season.

Howard and Combs said the most important challenge is keeping their kids safe lead up to and through the season.

The 4th Region athletic directors will meet next week to further discuss a plan for the season going forward.

