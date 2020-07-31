WKU Chinese Flagship announces federal funding renewal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- The Chinese Flagship in the Department of Modern Languages at Western Kentucky University announced the renewal of its federal funding for 2020-2024. WKU is one of 12 institutions in the United States to host a Chinese Flagship Program.

Students who complete the curriculum of the Chinese Flagship at WKU and who receive Chinese Flagship Certification have a “superior” level proficiency in Chinese.

Since 2009, the Chinese Flagship at WKU has welcomed students from all walks of life who want to start learning Chinese and to develop their skills in a highly structured, supportive environment. This includes a Living Learning Community, a Language Immersion House, summer intensive study programs, and a capstone experience, as well as hands-on academic and career advising.

“We have a team of faculty, staff, and student leaders who are committed to the success of Flagship students. Every part of this program is designed to help our students meet the challenge and prepare for global careers. I see students go through tremendous personal and professional growth during their time with us,” said Dr. Laura McGee, Principal Investigator of the Chinese Flagship at WKU.

Dr. Larry Snyder, Dean of Potter College of Arts & Letters, expressed his thoughts, saying “Our students graduate with expertise in their major complemented by a professional level of proficiency in Chinese. International experiences and intercultural training round out their skills. We’re so pleased to offer this combination of intensive academic training and high-touch mentoring that sets them up for success.”

The renewed four-year grant provides funding to create programming and provide scholarships for students. Administrative support of $325,000 a year funds activities, training, testing, and positions. Additional funds go directly to scholarships for students who are taking part in intensive language programs and/or who have internships.

The Language Flagship is a federally funded effort and is a component of the National Security Education Program (NSEP) at the U.S. Department of Defense. NSEP was created in 1991.

Prospective students are invited to contact Melinda Edgerton, Program Manager of the Chinese Flagship at WKU, for more information. Program information and an application can be found here.

For information about the Department of Modern Languages, email modern.languages@wku.edu, or call 270-745-2401.

