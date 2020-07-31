Women’s Soccer pauses activities for COVID-19 testing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics has announced its women’s soccer program has paused activities for the next two weeks after more COVID-19 testing.

“In consultation with the Barren River Health Department and WKU Athletics’ medical partners, the women’s soccer program has paused activities for two weeks following additional acute PCR swab COVID-19 testing,” WKU Athletics stated in a press release.

WKU Athletics reported on Monday a member of the soccer team had tested positive for COVID-19.

The program was already set to begin a regularly scheduled break from activity this week. The break began Monday and will now last an additional week.

WKU is not the first school to pause activity on an athletic program due to COVID-19. Indiana’s football team just resumed workouts this Friday after pausing activities for two weeks.

WKU announced Friday it has launched a new website, wku.edu/healthyonthehill, to support the reopening preparations underway across the institution. WKU has also launched a new COVID-19 cash dashboard that will be updated weekly to include confirmed cases in the campus community as reported by the Barren River Health Department or reported to WKU’s COVID-19 Response Team. Any positive cases within WKU Athletics will be included in the updates. Athletics will provide any relevant updates from its area as deemed appropriate.

“WKU is following the lead and guidance of the local health department in regard to isolation, quarantine, contact tracing, and in the case of athletics, the eventual return to physical activity and sport for positive cases.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.