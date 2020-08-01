Advertisement

Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2010, file photo, Connie Culp, the nation’s first partial face transplant recipient, speaks with the Associated Press at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Culp, the recipient of the first partial face transplant in the U.S., has died at 57, almost a dozen years after the groundbreaking operation. The Cleveland Clinic, where her surgery had been performed in 2008, said Saturday that Culp died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Ohio clinic of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2010, file photo, Connie Culp, the nation’s first partial face transplant recipient, speaks with the Associated Press at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Culp, the recipient of the first partial face transplant in the U.S., has died at 57, almost a dozen years after the groundbreaking operation. The Cleveland Clinic, where her surgery had been performed in 2008, said Saturday that Culp died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Ohio clinic of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant.(JASON MILLER | AP Photo/Jason Miller, File)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Connie Culp, the recipient of the first partial face transplant in the U.S., has died at 57, almost a dozen years after the groundbreaking operation.

The Cleveland Clinic, where her surgery had been performed in 2008, said Saturday that Culp died Wednesday at the Ohio clinic of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant.

Dr. Frank Papay, who is the chair of Cleveland Clinic’s dermatology and plastic surgery institute and was part of Culp’s surgical team, called her “an incredibly brave, vibrant woman and an inspiration to many.”

“Her strength was evident in the fact that she had been the longest-living face transplant patient to date,” Papay said in a statement. “She was a great pioneer and her decision to undergo a sometimes-daunting procedure is an enduring gift for all of humanity.”

Culp’s husband shot her in the face in 2004 in a failed murder-suicide attempt for which he was imprisoned for seven years. The blast destroyed her nose, shattered her cheeks and shut off most of her vision. Her features were so gnarled that children ran away from her and called her a monster, The Associated Press previously reported.

Culp underwent 30 operations to try to fix her face. Doctors took parts of her ribs to make cheekbones and fashioned an upper jaw from one of her leg bones. She had countless skin grafts from her thighs. Still, she was left unable to eat solid food, breathe on her own, or smell.

In December 2008, Dr. Maria Siemionow led a team of doctors in a 22-hour operation to replace 80% of Culp’s face with bone, muscles, nerves, skin and blood vessels from a donor, Anna Kasper. It was the fourth face transplant in the world, though the others were not as extensive.

After the operation, her expressions were a bit wooden and her speech was at times difficult to understand, but she could talk, smile, smell and taste her food again. In 2011, Siemionow said Culp had “a normal face” after doctors refined the droopy jowls and extra skin they purposely left to make checkup biopsies easier.

“She’s smiling, she’s perfect. When she jokes, she kind of flickers her eyes. Her face is vivid. You can see emotions,” Siemionow said.

Also in 2011, a Texas man severely disfigured in a power line accident underwent the nation's first full face transplant.

Culp made several television appearances and become an advocate for organ donation. Two years after her operation, Culp met with the family of Kasper, the donor, who had died of a heart attack. Culp told The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: “They’re just really nice people.”

Kasper’s 23-year-old daughter, Becky Kasper, said she could see part of her mother in Culp, though their bone structures were different.

“I can definitely see the resemblance in the nose,” she said. “I know she’s smiling down on this, that she’s very happy.”

___

Todt reported from Philadelphia.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.

National

Another postponement rattles MLB; Brewers’ Cain opts out

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By JAKE SEINER and STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writers
Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off.

National

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO and ADRIANA GÓMEZ LICÓN
Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami are closing beaches, marinas and parks.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

National

Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
The leading contenders include California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.

National

Biden's running mate search to end soon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Months of feverish speculation on who Joe Biden will pick as his potential VP ends soon.

National

Hurricane Isaias heads towards the Bahamas and US coast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Bahamas and Florida brace for heavy rain, flooding as Hurricane Isaias barrels through the Atlantic.