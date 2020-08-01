Advertisement

Diocese Of Covington releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of a minor

(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The diocese said the list is the product of a comprehensive and independent review of thousands of diocesan records dating back to 1950.

“After over a year of deliberations and planning, the Diocesan Review Board presented a process of review to Bishop Roger Foys for implementation. These deliberations were prompted in November 2018 by the recommendation of the National Review Board for all dioceses to conduct an independent review of all files — going back to 1950, if possible — and making these results public, including publishing the list of names of all clergy offenders,” they said in the release.

According to the diocese, two former FBI agents began the file review in Oct. 2019.

In a letter, Bishop Roger Foys wrote “there are no words to adequately express the sorrow and shame I feel in presenting to you the report of those priests, deacons, consecrated religious and laity who have had substantiated accusations against them of the sexual abuse of minors in the Diocese of Covington.”

“I sincerely hope that this report will bring at least some sense of closure to those whose lives have been forever changed by the egregious behavior of those who were pledged to care for God’s little ones,” the letter continues.

You can see the full list of names released here.

