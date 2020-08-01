Advertisement

Beshear: 572 new COVID-19 cases, 5 news deaths confirmed Saturday

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update Saturday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

As of 4 p.m. Aug. 1, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 30,723 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 572 of which were newly reported Saturday. Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 3 and younger.

“Our positivity rate is again lower today than it was yesterday. Facial coverings work. They are our best chance of saving lives and protecting the health of our people, ensuring our economy can stay open, and getting our kids back in school,” said Gov. Beshear.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 5 new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 740 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“That’s five families that are going to be suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include 55-, 61- and 67-year-old men from Oldham County, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County, and an 84-year-old woman from Simpson County.

“We’re nearly five months into this global pandemic reaching Kentucky, but the last few weeks we saw a big growth in the number of positive COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This past week, Gov. Beshear reminded us that if we have plans to travel to a state where the rate of positive cases is 15% or higher, we need to change these plans. If someone travels to one those states anyway, then when they return to Kentucky they should self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Kentuckians who remain in-state can’t let down their guard either, Dr. Stack said.

“Gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer guests, especially informal ones going on in backyards, parks, lakes and similar settings,” he said.

“The commonly more personal, informal social behavior in these situations is a big risk. If you and your guests are not keeping at least a six-foot social distance and if you’re not wearing masks, this spreads the disease. It places the people you care about most at risk and it endangers others if they spread the disease throughout the community.”

He cautioned saying, “I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, but a big part of this is about the decisions made and behaviors practiced by every one of us as individuals. Public gatherings and social activities can be tinderboxes for COVID-19 transmission. Until we get a vaccine or cure to neutralize this threat, we all must continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 638,772 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.22%. At least 8,135 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

