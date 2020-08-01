Advertisement

Local restaurant reflects on business the past week with 25% capacity

Local Taco indoor seating
Local Taco indoor seating(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local restaurant in Bowling Green is continuing to adjust to the new policies made by Governor Beshear.

Beshear recently passed an executive order limiting restaurants to 25% capacity for indoor seating.

Local Taco in Bowling Green says in order for them to meet that requirement, only 30 customers can eat inside at once and all the tables are between 6 and 8 feet apart.

“Back in March when the original mandate came down we removed about 20% of our tables at the time so we have been able to spread out, keep our tables between six and eight feet apart and then just kind of monitor the headcount coming in. It hasn’t been a huge adjustment but we have just tweaked as far as our tables spacing and our headcounts that are allowed in the building at any time,” said Jack Elder, owner.

The owner of Local Taco added the biggest challenge this past week was predicting how much business the restaurant would see on a daily basis.

“The first couple of days was very slow but I think a lot of people kind of just trying to figure out what the mandate meant when the order came out but we have seen kind of a return to normal these last couple of days. I think people when they are coming into the building and wearing their mask and seeing that we have a good amount of spacing in here that it has been okay,” added Elder.

Local Taco also offers outdoor seating which can be at 100% capacity and to-go orders.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Diocese Of Covington releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of a minor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 3 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms a total of 3,635 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,635 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,849 of which have recovered.

News

Possible long-term effects after COVID-19 infection?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
While the early symptoms of the illness are well documented, during Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Commissioner Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack cautioned about limiting your exposure to the virus as there could be some long-term effects of being infected with the virus. These include changes to the heart, lungs and even the brain.

Latest News

News

WKU Chinese Flagship announces federal funding renewal

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The renewed four-year grant provides funding to create programming and provide scholarships for students.

News

United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ wraps up on Friday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Usually United Way hosts and ’Day of Caring."

United Way's 'Week of Caring' wraps up on Friday

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

United Way partners donate flowers for Week of Caring

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Chandler Memory Care employees gave out the bouquets individually to keep the elderly residents safe.

News

Chief Hawkins retirement party

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A big lunch was held to honor and celebrate chief Doug Hawkins 30 plus years of service with the Bowling Green police department.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 21 hours ago