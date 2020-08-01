Local restaurant reflects on business the past week with 25% capacity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local restaurant in Bowling Green is continuing to adjust to the new policies made by Governor Beshear.

Beshear recently passed an executive order limiting restaurants to 25% capacity for indoor seating.

Local Taco in Bowling Green says in order for them to meet that requirement, only 30 customers can eat inside at once and all the tables are between 6 and 8 feet apart.

“Back in March when the original mandate came down we removed about 20% of our tables at the time so we have been able to spread out, keep our tables between six and eight feet apart and then just kind of monitor the headcount coming in. It hasn’t been a huge adjustment but we have just tweaked as far as our tables spacing and our headcounts that are allowed in the building at any time,” said Jack Elder, owner.

The owner of Local Taco added the biggest challenge this past week was predicting how much business the restaurant would see on a daily basis.

“The first couple of days was very slow but I think a lot of people kind of just trying to figure out what the mandate meant when the order came out but we have seen kind of a return to normal these last couple of days. I think people when they are coming into the building and wearing their mask and seeing that we have a good amount of spacing in here that it has been okay,” added Elder.

Local Taco also offers outdoor seating which can be at 100% capacity and to-go orders.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.