Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 COVID-19 related death

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County remains 615.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has confirmed one COVID-19 related death in the community.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has confirmed one COVID-19 related death in the community.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department has confirmed one COVID-19 related death in the community.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County remains 615.

The health department says it is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus.

The department is continuing working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or

2. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

3. Schedule a test at Poole’s Pharmacy on Mondays in July by registering at www.doineedacovid19test.com or

4. Contact your health care provider.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beshear: 572 new COVID-19 cases, 5 news deaths confirmed Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
572 of which were newly reported Saturday. Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 3 and younger.

News

No political barbs at scaled back Fancy Farm annual picnic

Updated: 1 hour ago
This year’s 140th picnic in far western Kentucky was scaled back and the Saturday political speeches were canceled. The decision was dictated by the pandemic.

News

Diocese Of Covington releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of a minor

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

News

Local restaurant reflects on business the past week with 25% capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Local Taco in Bowling Green said that in order for them to meet that requirement only 30 customers can eat inside at once and all the tables are between 6 and 8 feet apart.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms a total of 3,635 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,635 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,849 of which have recovered.

News

Possible long-term effects after COVID-19 infection?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
While the early symptoms of the illness are well documented, during Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Commissioner Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack cautioned about limiting your exposure to the virus as there could be some long-term effects of being infected with the virus. These include changes to the heart, lungs and even the brain.

News

WKU Chinese Flagship announces federal funding renewal

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The renewed four-year grant provides funding to create programming and provide scholarships for students.

News

United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ wraps up on Friday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Usually United Way hosts and ’Day of Caring."

United Way's 'Week of Caring' wraps up on Friday

Updated: 22 hours ago