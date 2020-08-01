Advertisement

No political barbs at scaled back Fancy Farm annual picnic

This year's 140th picnic in far western Kentucky was scaled back and the Saturday political speeches were canceled. The decision was dictated by the pandemic.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The spicy speeches at Fancy Farm were canceled this year, but some politicians had the annual kickoff of Kentucky’s political season on their minds.

Secretary of State Michael Adams released a Fancy Farm-style roast on social media.

He mostly poked fun at himself. Adams said last year he was down 13 points to his Democratic opponent, but after his Fancy Farm speech, he was down 15 points.

