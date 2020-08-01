Possible long-term effects after COVID-19 infection?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - So you’ve been infected with COVID-19? What now?

With each new passing week of this global pandemic, new information is arising about symptoms related to the virus. The CDC defines COVID-19 symptoms as the following:

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

While the early symptoms of the illness are well documented, during Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Commissioner Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack cautioned about limiting your exposure to the virus as there could be some long-term effects of being infected with the virus. These include changes to the heart, lungs and even the brain.

“We’ve had people with blood clots in their lungs. We’ve had people who have had strokes. We have had people who have had heart problems. You can have folks that have inflammation in the muscle of their heart called myocarditis. Pregnant women can have that after pregnancy. But if you get it from any condition you can become a permanent cardiac disabled individual because you can’t have the cardiac reserve to be able to walk and do activities. We just don’t know. But we know of people who get blood clots in their lungs, blood clots in their legs. Recent studies have came out that say as many as 1 in 5 young adults say that 3 weeks after the illness they are still not back to normal,” said Dr. Stack.

