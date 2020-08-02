A Cooler Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We kicked off the weekend with some folk picking up quite a bit of rain in the bucket. Between rain and cloud coverage we kept temperatures a bit cooler today with highs in the lower 80′s. We look for this to continue into Sunday but less rain. Highs Sunday only in the lower 80′s

The new work week we watch temperatures take a cooler trend in the lower 80′s till the end of the week. We look to remain more dry after scattered storms on Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

