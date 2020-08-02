Local lifeline sees a change in the nature of calls

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crisis centers are seeing a shift in the kinds of calls they are receiving.

While the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reports it has not seen a difference in numbers, their subnetwork the Disaster Distress Helpline (DDH) has seen a 697% increase in call volume from June 2019.

Bowling Green’s local lifeline Lifeskills, Inc. is a branch of the National Suicide Lifeline. A representative from the lifeline says they have noticed a change in the type of calls they receive. “There’s an increased number of calls that are folks that are highly anxious. These may be individuals that are currently living with anxiety and of course, that anxiety has become exacerbated due to just the process of being at home so much,” Clinical Director Kevin Willoughby notes.

When the center receives a call, the operator’s first job is to establish a rapport with the caller to determine the person’s risk level. Secondly, the worker will provide a variety of resources.

“From there, we move on to helping that individual develop a plan that will help remove that immediate crisis,” Willoughby says.

To reach out to the Lifeskills lifeline, call 270-843-HELP or text the word HOME to 741-741 if you would prefer to text with a representative. You can also read further about the National Suicide Lifeline’s coping tips here.

