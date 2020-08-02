Michael Delaney serves his first day as Chief of Police

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -August first was the first day on the job for the new police chief of the Bowling Green Police Department.

Chief Delaney decided what better way to kick off his new position than with introducing himself to the bowling green community.

“I went to the police department today and spoke with some of the officers and sent out some emails as my official first day as chief of police so it has been great. We are having a celebration this afternoon just to meet the community and I have had overwhelming support from everyone in the community from the officers so it has been a great first day,” said Michael Delaney, chief of police.

Chief Delaney decided what better way to kick off his new position than with introducing himself to the Bowling Green community. Several speakers spoke very highly of the new chief and Delaney added that connecting with the community is important to him.

“The goal is to be community-oriented policing so to have transparency and to let the community know the police department and have this personal interaction with them I thought was important,” added Delaney.

Delaney said that one of his first actions of chief will be promotions of officers he said that process will begin on Monday.

“The first act of business is with the retirement of Chief Hawkins there are some promotions that we have to make. So starting Monday morning we are going to review all the eligible candidates for promotion and start that promotion process. So it is a fun time for a lot of people and an exciting time for a lot of officers at the department,” added Delaney.

Chief Delaney has worked for BGPD for 22 years.

