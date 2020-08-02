Advertisement

Michael Delaney serves his first day as Chief of Police

BGPD Chief of Police
BGPD Chief of Police(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -August first was the first day on the job for the new police chief of the Bowling Green Police Department.

Chief Delaney decided what better way to kick off his new position than with introducing himself to the bowling green community.

“I went to the police department today and spoke with some of the officers and sent out some emails as my official first day as chief of police so it has been great. We are having a celebration this afternoon just to meet the community and I have had overwhelming support from everyone in the community from the officers so it has been a great first day,” said Michael Delaney, chief of police.

Chief Delaney decided what better way to kick off his new position than with introducing himself to the Bowling Green community. Several speakers spoke very highly of the new chief and Delaney added that connecting with the community is important to him.

“The goal is to be community-oriented policing so to have transparency and to let the community know the police department and have this personal interaction with them I thought was important,” added Delaney.

Delaney said that one of his first actions of chief will be promotions of officers he said that process will begin on Monday.

“The first act of business is with the retirement of Chief Hawkins there are some promotions that we have to make. So starting Monday morning we are going to review all the eligible candidates for promotion and start that promotion process. So it is a fun time for a lot of people and an exciting time for a lot of officers at the department,” added Delaney.

Chief Delaney has worked for BGPD for 22 years.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Beshear: 572 new COVID-19 cases, 5 news deaths confirmed Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
572 of which were newly reported Saturday. Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 3 and younger.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 COVID-19 related death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has confirmed one COVID-19 related death in the community.

News

No political barbs at scaled back Fancy Farm annual picnic

Updated: 6 hours ago
This year’s 140th picnic in far western Kentucky was scaled back and the Saturday political speeches were canceled. The decision was dictated by the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Diocese Of Covington releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of a minor

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

News

Local restaurant reflects on business the past week with 25% capacity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Local Taco in Bowling Green said that in order for them to meet that requirement only 30 customers can eat inside at once and all the tables are between 6 and 8 feet apart.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms a total of 3,635 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,635 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,849 of which have recovered.

News

Possible long-term effects after COVID-19 infection?

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
While the early symptoms of the illness are well documented, during Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Commissioner Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack cautioned about limiting your exposure to the virus as there could be some long-term effects of being infected with the virus. These include changes to the heart, lungs and even the brain.

News

WKU Chinese Flagship announces federal funding renewal

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Ashton Jones
The renewed four-year grant provides funding to create programming and provide scholarships for students.