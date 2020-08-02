Advertisement

SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has long touted itself as the nation’s toughest football league from top to the bottom.

That begs the question: How hard will it be to win the SEC this season? The league announced Thursday that its 14 teams will each play 10 games against fellow SEC opponents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gone are not only some marquee out-of-conference contests but also the FCS and lower-level games that fill the schedule with often easy wins.

Some potential contenders could face harder roads. Specifics of the league-wide schedules have to be finalized and approved by the schools’ ADs.

