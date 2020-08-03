Former Chinese Flagship student speaks on program following funding renewal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Chinese Flagship program announced the renewal of its federal funding for 2020-2024. Dr. Laura McGee, the Principal Investigator of the Chinese Flagship at WKU said in a statement, “The program is designed to help our students meet the challenge and prepare for global careers.”

WKU is one of only 12 institutions in the United States to host the program.

Recent graduate Jake Raymond participated in the program during his time at WKU and says he gained experiences the regular language classes lack. “I still think I would have preferred these classes over the major classes because they not only teach you vocabulary and grammar, but they teach you how to use these in a real-world setting,” he elaborates.

Raymond was one of nine WKU students awarded the Critical Language Scholarship in 2019 and used that fund to travel to northeast China. He says the program played an integral part in advancing his Chinese language skills.

“I think it is a way for American students to get a better understanding of China than they would have even in the Chinese major.”

For further information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.