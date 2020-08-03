Advertisement

GRDHD reports 1 death and 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, August 3, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 9 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 5 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean, 1 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 3 in Webster. The person who died was a Daviess County resident. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,590. Thirty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,590 confirmed cases in the district, 145 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,303 (82%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 3, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess70558317618
Hancock4333230
Henderson3122485364
McLean4236161
Ohio3502988256
Union5641130
Webster82642111
Total1,5901,3033614520

