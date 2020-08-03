GRDHD reports 1 death and 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, August 3, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 9 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 5 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean, 1 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 3 in Webster. The person who died was a Daviess County resident. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,590. Thirty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,590 confirmed cases in the district, 145 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,303 (82%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 3, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 705 583 17 61 8 Hancock 43 33 2 3 0 Henderson 312 248 5 36 4 McLean 42 36 1 6 1 Ohio 350 298 8 25 6 Union 56 41 1 3 0 Webster 82 64 2 11 1 Total 1,590 1,303 36 145 20

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.