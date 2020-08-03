GRDHD reports 1 death and 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, August 3, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 9 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 5 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean, 1 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 3 in Webster. The person who died was a Daviess County resident. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,590. Thirty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,590 confirmed cases in the district, 145 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,303 (82%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 3, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|705
|583
|17
|61
|8
|Hancock
|43
|33
|2
|3
|0
|Henderson
|312
|248
|5
|36
|4
|McLean
|42
|36
|1
|6
|1
|Ohio
|350
|298
|8
|25
|6
|Union
|56
|41
|1
|3
|0
|Webster
|82
|64
|2
|11
|1
|Total
|1,590
|1,303
|36
|145
|20
