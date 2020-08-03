Isolated storms today, then comfortable air moves in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet start to the weekend, drier and cooler air pushed in. A few showers and storms are expected this afternoon, but drier weather is on the way!

We have some areas of patchy fog this morning, otherwise we expect mostly sunny skies across the region. This afternoon, skies will become partly cloudy with daytime heating. An isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible, mainly off to the north and west of Bowling Green during the afternoon -- but not everyone will get wet. Any shower or storm that does develop has the potential to dump a lot of rain in a short time, so the threat for localized flooding is possible.

A stray shower or storm is possible for Monday night and early Tuesday as the cold front that is pushing the storms on Monday afternoon leaves the region. Behind the front we can expect more comfortable air in place! Temperatures will be 5-15 degrees below average through the middle of the work week, but the heat and humidity is expected to return by next weekend along with the threat of isolated showers and storms.

Order up! Isolated storms possible today -- otherwise mostly sunny! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower/storm possible. High 81. Low 61. Winds NW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 82. Low 60. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (2011, 1902, 1897)

Record Low Today: 52 (1920)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Count: 35)

Pollen: Low (4.8 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (+0.03″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+7.10″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

