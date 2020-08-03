Advertisement

Lack of infrastructure, economic barriers could keep kids from critical internet access

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WBKO) - Kentucky students spent the last few months of the school year learning online, but what about the students who don’t have internet access?

Some leaders and professionals say there needs to be a new deal that provides internet access, similarly to electricity.

“When we think about technology gaps, the reality is that many of the kids that have been traditionally been undeserved are kids who lack access to technology,” said Dr. Wayne D. Lewis Jr., current Inaugural Dean of Belmont University’s School of Education, and former Education Commissioner of Kentucky.

“Depending on the region where they live -- to have access to the worldwide web, we face the challenge of even widening technology gap.”

A 2017 study shows what percentage of people do not have internet access. Warren County had 7.1% without fixed broadband, Barren County had 18.9% and Cumberland County had 31%.

“So where the schooling was done from home, some of the families were having to drive their child to a parking lot outside of a fast food restaurant in order to hook up to a wifi connectivity,” said Senator Max Wise (R-KY), District 16, and Chair, Kentucky State Senate Education Committee.

That study shows not only is there an internet access barrier, there’s also an economic barrier.

“We’re going to have to address solutions as well to ensure as well that a families economic situation doesn’t inhibit a child’s ability to learn,” said Dr. Lewis.

Whether lack of infrastructure or financial hardship, these leaders say a new deal that guarantees internet accessibility to every home is critical.

”That’s going to support getting these services that are essential services - out to the last mile to all of our homes, all of our families, so that everybody can participate in education, everybody can participate in the economy and everyone can participate in the fundamental acts of civic life and democracy,” said President of the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development.

Congressman Brett Guthrie said last week that there’s a bill that just passed in the House, and is moving to the Senate. The legislation would create an Office of Internet Connectivity. The new office would coordinate all the programs and funding into one place.

