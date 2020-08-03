Advertisement

Scattered Showers To Start The Week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a cold front approaches the region it will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be near what they were Sunday, in the mid to lower 80′s.

As the front moves through we will see a dip in the humidity with cooler air, highs in the lower 80′s, and night time low could reach as low as the upper 50′s for some! The cool air is short lived as the upper 80′s return late in the week, but rain chances look slim to none for most of the week aside from Monday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast

