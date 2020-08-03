Scattered Storms For The Evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front pushes through the region and has brought us scattered thundershowers for the evening. Those who have been caught in one of those storms have picked up decent rainfall including some locations already over 1 inch of rain. These showers push through for the rest of the evening.

Tuesday looks more cloudy with a stray storm possible but temperature trend to the lower 80′s for the midweek before we rebound back to the upper 80′s and 90′s near the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.