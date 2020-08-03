Advertisement

Scattered Storms For The Evening

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front pushes through the region and has brought us scattered thundershowers for the evening. Those who have been caught in one of those storms have picked up decent rainfall including some locations already over 1 inch of rain. These showers push through for the rest of the evening.

Tuesday looks more cloudy with a stray storm possible but temperature trend to the lower 80′s for the midweek before we rebound back to the upper 80′s and 90′s near the weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Thundershowers

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Isolated storms today, then comfortable air moves in!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front is pushing through the region, which could spark off some isolated showers and storms this afternoon.

Weather

Scattered Showers To Start The Week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Monday returns with scattered afternoon storms.

Weather

WATCH- A Cold Front Is Moving Through

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

Forecast

A Cooler Weekend

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Some clouds for our Sunday with n isolated shower or two and highs in the lower 80's.

Weather

WATCH - Temperatures More Pleasant

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

Things stay wet to end the work week!

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms are expected later today.

Weather

Showers and storms with heavy rain possible on Thursday!

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Showers and storms take over the region as cooler temperatures take over.

Weather

Muggy air with isolated showers and storms possible today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat moves in today temporarily as the muggy conditions continue!