‘Staycations’ cause more people to visit some local tourist attractions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Your summer plans may have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take some time off and adventure in your hometown.

“If you have a ‘staycation,‘ you’re supporting your friends, your neighbors, helping them keep the lights on another month or throughout the summer,’ Beth Noffsinger said. She is the public relations manager with Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Noffsinger said traffic on their website is up about 15 percent from last year.

“”So that’s really encouraging that with the current mandates and rates around the country, we really appreciate people wanting to stay in and support Kentucky,” Noffsinger said.

One popular attraction around Bowling Green is Lost River Cave. Workers there have seen an increase in people from Kentucky visiting lately.

“We’ve seen a lot of people doing their ‘staycations’ and coming from all over Kentucky,” Chad Singer said. He is a manager at Lost River Cave.

According to Singer at least 50 percent of all tourists visiting Lost River Cave recently are from Kentucky.

A report from AAA said that summer travel in the United States is down about 15 percent this year compared to last year. It hasn’t declined since 2009.

