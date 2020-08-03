Advertisement

‘Staycations’ cause more people to visit some local tourist attractions

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Your summer plans may have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take some time off and adventure in your hometown.

“If you have a ‘staycation,‘ you’re supporting your friends, your neighbors, helping them keep the lights on another month or throughout the summer,’ Beth Noffsinger said. She is the public relations manager with Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Noffsinger said traffic on their website is up about 15 percent from last year.

“”So that’s really encouraging that with the current mandates and rates around the country, we really appreciate people wanting to stay in and support Kentucky,” Noffsinger said.

One popular attraction around Bowling Green is Lost River Cave. Workers there have seen an increase in people from Kentucky visiting lately.

“We’ve seen a lot of people doing their ‘staycations’ and coming from all over Kentucky,” Chad Singer said. He is a manager at Lost River Cave.

According to Singer at least 50 percent of all tourists visiting Lost River Cave recently are from Kentucky.

A report from AAA said that summer travel in the United States is down about 15 percent this year compared to last year. It hasn’t declined since 2009.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lack of infrastructure, economic barriers could keep kids from critical internet access

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Kentucky students spent the last few months of the school year learning online, but what about the students who don’t have internet access?

Weather

Scattered Storms For The Evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers and storms this evening.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Thundershowers

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

WKU talks Fall 2020 reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
“We’re committed to providing the in-person experience as much as possible."

News

Gov. Beshear reported 323 cases of COVID-19 Monday, 2 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
(WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gives the latest update on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

News

WATCH - Isolated storms this afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy!

Updated: 7 hours ago
More comfortable air is moving in on Tuesday and lasts for much of the week!

News

Hadley Jo Foundation to host Cruise In this Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cruise in for Hadley Jo Foundation

News

GRDHD reports 1 death and 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Monday, August 3, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

Todd County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile.