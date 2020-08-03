Students, here’s what to know before signing the lease

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is about the time students are moving back in and if you do not have a place yet, there are some things to know before you sign.

“So the really basic reality of renting in Bowling Green is that your lease is the law,” Lucas Knight, President of the Student Coalition for Renters’ Rights, says. He also adds students need to know their rights in regard to maintenance, identity protection, and privacy because the lease sets the precedent.

Knight refers to URLTA, or the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, as the guide to determining which protections a renter does and does not have.

“In Kentucky, we have an URLTA law on the books, but the state doesn’t require local bodies to implement it. Your local community has to opt into those protections or that law. Bowling Green has not to date,” he continues, “maybe you’re in the shower one day and your landlord just randomly comes into the apartment, which is, if your lease doesn’t say anything about it, entirely legal.”

However, if the city you reside in has not implemented the URLTA law, there are other solutions, as detailed by Francisco Serrano of the Barren River District Health Department.

“I know a lot of people don’t know this part, but you can also negotiate what sort of things you want to see on that lease,” he explains.

Another tip Serrano adds is to keep up with your records because, as his family experienced, if your landlord were to lose your records and there is no paper trail, you could be evicted.

“We paid our lease and so we weren’t evicted because of that but you know, that was still a very scary situation because we didn’t know what was going to happen... if we didn’t have those records, it could have turned out very differently,” he says.

For legal assistance, Luca Knight suggests students reach out to Kentucky Legal Aid. Low-income renters may qualify for free legal help.

